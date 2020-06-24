After COVID-19 Closures, Gyms Reopen Statewide With Caution"I truly believe in science and I believe in data and I am nervous. And if we find it isn't safe, then we will stop doing it. Opening our business will not come at the cost of people's health for us."

Chicago Board Of Education Votes To Keep CPD Officers From Chicago Public SchoolsBy a 4-3 vote, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hand-picked board voted down a motion to terminate a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide more than 200 school resource officers and staff sergeants at 72 high schools.

Suspect In Custody In Murder Of 2 Teenage Boys In South Chicago This Past WeekendA suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon in the murder of two teenage boys in the South Chicago neighborhood last weekend, police said.

From Dance Parties To Concerts, Chicago Plans Virtual Events To Celebrate On July 4While there will be no fireworks show in the city on July 4, Chicagoans will be able to particpate in some virtual events, including a House music festival, an Independence Day concert and at home Salsa dance party.