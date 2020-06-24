CHICAGO (CBS) — An off duty Chicago police sergeant jumped on his Jet Ski to save other Jet Skiers who capsized on Lake Michigan.
“I pulled up. I had one of them jump onto my Jet Ski. It’s a three-seater, so all three of us could have been on there, but the guy who tried to get on last ended up flipping all of us into the water,” said Sgt. Donavon Jackson.
Jackson said it happened Tuesday near Park Harbor.
He drove one man back to shore then went back with first responders to pick up a few others who ended up in the water.
Everyone is OK.
Jackson is a violent crimes detective and used to be a lifeguard.