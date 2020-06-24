Blackhawks Greats Marian Hossa And Doug Wilson Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of FameWhile Hossa was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, it was a 24-year wait for Wilson, a fan favorite during his long Blackhawks career.

White Sox Have Largest Playoff Odds Increase With 60-Game Season, According To FanGraphs ProjectionsThe White Sox playoff chances increased by 18 percent according to projections. But, they're still on the outside looking in.

Bears Hall of Famer Mike Singletary Helps Spread Word On Free COVID-19 Testing For Underserved Communities In Chicago AreaSingletary is helping the “Minority and Rural Health Coronavirus Study,” which seeks to understand why COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting minorities and underserved communities in Chicago and across the nation, spread the word about free COVID-19 tests in Chicago and Kankakee.

NWSL Releases Updated Schedule For Challenge Cup Following Orlando Pride's WithdrawalThe league will now hold an eight team 23 game tournament in Utah with all games available on CBS All-Access.

TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.

White Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Garrett CrochetCrochet, 20, was the 11th overall pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft earlier this month.