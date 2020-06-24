CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union doubled up on its demands Wednesday, calling for police out of the schools but also for more protective measures against coronavirus.
They are seizing the opportunity to add more pressure to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Board of Education, demanding more personal protective equipment when schools reopen, more deep cleaning and disinfecting, temperature check and more staff designated to do those jobs.
“We don’t know what types of policies and rules will be set forth for students who are medically fragile, for workers in the Chicago Public Schools who have compromised immune systems,” said Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. “This is what I’m saying about the priorities of the Chicago Public Schools, continuously being upside down.”
The governor announced guidelines for reopening schools in the fall, but CPS has not finalized its plans.