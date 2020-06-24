CHICAGO (CBS) — After nearly four months, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium reopens next week.
Aquarium members are invited back on July 1 and the general public on Friday July 3. But visitors can expect some changes.
Among them, new and separate entrance and exit points. Capacity will be limited and admissions will be timed to maintain an even flow through the day.
Social distancing and face masks will be required and aquatic presentations will be temporarily paused to reduce large groups.
BIG NEWS. Shedd Aquarium is ready to reopen! 🎉
It’s time to waddle back to Shedd, and we can’t wait to see our guests again. We open to the public on July 3 & a members-only preview on July 2. Your health is our top priority—see the steps we're taking: https://t.co/0lmljsevB2 pic.twitter.com/2vTgLKW8XV
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) June 24, 2020