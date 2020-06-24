CHICAGO (CBS) — While there will be no fireworks show in the city on July 4, Chicagoans will be able to particpate in some virtual events, including a House music festival, an Independence Day concert and at home Salsa dance party.
Navy Pier will open from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4 with limited capacity. Its annual Fourth of July fireworks will not be held. For details about Navy Pier’s offerings, visit navypier.org.
The new events are:
Virtual Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival (July 4, Noon–9 p.m., chosenfewdjs.com): The fest will feature live-streamed performances and DJ sets from the Chosen Few DJs: Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn.
SummerDance in Place (July 4, 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m., youtube.com/chicagodcase) This event invites residents to plan smaller, socially-distant dance parties of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors — in their homes and backyards, on front porches, and elsewhere — connected via a live broadcast and social media. The July 4 program will include a 30-minute dance lesson by Latin Street (Salsa) followed by 60 minutes of music by Afinca’o (Salsa), recorded at Millennium Park. For details, visit chicagosummerdance.org.
Festival Remixed: Independence Day Salute (July 4, 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m., gpmf.org). The concert is a virtual expression of the Grant Park Music Festival’s popular annual holiday tradition, featuring the Grant Park Orchestra and conductor Christopher Bell with flutist Mary Stolper playing the American Flute Salute, baritone John Orduña performing God Bless America, along with Fanfare for the Common Man, Armed Forces Salute, America the Beautiful, 1812 Overture, Stars and Stripes Forever, and more.
Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park, the Chicago Riverwalk, the Lakefront Trail, the 606 Trail, and most neighborhood parks will be open during Fourth of July weekend in accordance with Chicago Department of Public Health guidance