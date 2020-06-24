CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Hammond will have fireworks shows at four locations on the Fourth of July, and is asking people to stay home to watch with their families.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott’s office said fireworks shows will be presented at four schools around 9:30 p.m. on July 4: Clark Middle/High School, Morton High School, Eggers Middle School, and Gavit Middle School/High School.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will not be allowed to watch the fireworks at the schools, and are being urged to stay home to watch with their families and friends.