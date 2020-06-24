CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is in person after a SWAT team responded to a home in Aurora where a reported armed suspect has barricaded himself.
Officers received a call for a person with a gun just after 2 a.m. According to Aurora police, initially, the caller told dispatchers there were shots fired, but then told officers the man was breaking the windows of the vehicle, parked in the driveway, with a gun.
“Officers responded to the area and learned the suspect barricaded himself inside a home,” police said in a written release.
The house is located at in the 500 block of Bangs Street.
APD INCIDENT ALERT: APD is currently working an incident in the 500 block of Bangs Street. Anyone in the 500 block of Bangs Street should remain in their home until further notice. APD's Special Response Team (SRT) has been called out to the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/t47tuuWl63
— Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 24, 2020
Police said nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and they are asking anyone in the block to remain inside their homes.
Police will provide an update on the incident later Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story.