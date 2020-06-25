CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded Thursday evening on 79th Street near Drexel Avenue.
The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. at the site, which is on the cusp of Grand Crossing and East Chatham.
A 36-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.
A 45-year-old man was shot in the right hand, and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the left eye, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
The victims were attending a repass in the area when a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu stopped and someone inside fired shots, police said.
No one was in custody Thursday night. Area Two detectives were investigating.