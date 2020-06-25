CHICAGO (CBS)– Do you feel like your skills are outdated? It may be time to brush up to stay in tune during your job search.
Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago with a Career Coach every week to bring you advice on looking for and landing a job.
“Im a big proponent of people being empowered in their job search and one way they can be empowered in participating in extended learning options,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “There are lots of opportunities in the marketplace now due to COVID that people can explore in order to improve their skills in order to have a more successful job search.”
One easy way to gain new skills, Alves says, is to get online. She said LinkedIn has a huge library of learning resources. You can get a 30 day free trial of premium access to update your computer knowledge.
“All sorts of courses available from Miscrosoft Office Suite courses in Word Excel to Power Point to management courses to computer and tech courses,” Alves said.