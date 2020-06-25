CHICAGO (CBS) — With Illinois about to enter Phase 4 of re-opening, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker talked virtually with some top CEOs about how they’re succeeding in the new normal.
One executive said it’s not about the new normal but the new “better.”
“New better means how you connect with each other and connect with clients, with customers, how you support hiring, training, inclusion, all of those pieces. it turns out there are lessons out of the crisis, around the new better,” said Aon CEO Greg Case.
The event hosted by the Executive Club of Chicago, stressed everyone keeping their employees safe is a top priority.
MetLife giving a 100,000 free face masks at 16 locations across Chatham, one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19. The masks are washable and reusable.
The giveaway runs from noon until 2:00 p.m.