CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ll be able to watch professional baseball in person in the Chicago area this summer, starting July 7.

The Chicago Dogs of the Independent American Association will be playing in front of up to 1,260 fans per game in Rosemont.

That is 20 percent capacity, and in accordance with the Phase 4 guidelines for reopening set by Gov. JB Pritzker in Illinois.

“We’ve been given a gift, and we’re quite excited. The players, our staff, our fans – the reaction’s just great,” said Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter.

Hunter emphasized that the team is doing everything possible to ensure fans’ safety.

“We’ll have seats that are spread out evenly throughout the stadium at 20 percent capacity,” he said.

Seats will be sectioned off so families of up to 10 can be seated together.

“In terms of fans coming in, you know, we’re looking at temperature checks at the front gate, much like you see if you travel on an airplane or an office visit, or other public spaces,” Hunter said.

There will also be efforts for social distancing walking around the stadium.

“The way we will traffic the building, so we will really split the concourse in two, and it will be directional, so people will come in and they’ll stay on one side of the concourse, and then towards their seats and certain concession stands. They’ll turn around then upon the exit,” Hunter said. “So it won’t be that big comingled crowd that you see.”

The plan as recently as this weekend had been for the Chicago Dogs to play out of Milwaukee as a league pod city, but the plan has since changed.