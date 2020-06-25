DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be fair and quiet Thursday night.

The low for Friday night is 68, with a slight shower or storm chance toward daybreak.

On Friday, a gusty southwest wind will carry heat and humidity our way. This hot and humid air mass will be in place by the late day hours as the cold front approaches.

The high is 91.

We expect a squall line to form along the front as it rides into this steamy air mass. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Wisconsin and Michigan with a higher threat for severe weather.

We have a “slight” risk, meaning a 2 on a scale of 1-5.

The early estimate for timing looks to be 7 p.m. to midnight for the severe threat.

The low for Friday evening is 72.

