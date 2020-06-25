CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday will be a warm and calm day, but these condition will not last.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with sunny skies. The humidity is increasing.
Conditions shift as severe storms approach the Chicago area Friday with strong winds expected. Temperatures will be near 90s degrees.
There is a slight risk for severe weather Friday with wind as the biggest concern.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the weekend and scattered storm chances continue into Saturday. Sunday will be a sunny and warm day.