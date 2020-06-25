CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday, the Chicago Police Department unveiled its new mass transit strategic decision support center in the 1st district.
More than 4,000 cameras are being monitored 24-hours a day, seven days a week, allowing officers to not only catch crimes unfolding, but officers can then follow criminals who use the CTA for their escape.
Also on Thursday, CPD Superintendent Brown dispelled rumors that he’s leaving Chicago to go back home to Texas.
“These officers give their all. I am so proud to be associated with them. I am dedicated. I’m not going anywhere,” Brown said.
The superintendent has been on the job in Chicago for about two months.