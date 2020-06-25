CHICAGO (CBS)– Entering Phase 4 means Chicago’s zoos and aquarium will be start reopening. However, new safety measures and restrictions in place my mean your trip could look different.

Here’s what you need to know before planning your trip.

Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium reopens to the general public on Friday, July 3 and to aquarium members on July 1.

Online ticket sales for the general public entry are available for purchase online or by phone at 312-939-2438. Tickets are required due to the new timed admission entry.

BIG NEWS. Shedd Aquarium is ready to reopen! 🎉 It’s time to waddle back to Shedd, and we can’t wait to see our guests again. We open to the public on July 3 & a members-only preview on July 2. Your health is our top priority—see the steps we're taking: https://t.co/0lmljsevB2 pic.twitter.com/2vTgLKW8XV — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) June 24, 2020

There will be new entrance and exit points. Capacity will be limited and admissions will be timed to maintain an even traffic flow through the day.

Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the general public on June 29 with limited capacity. Lincoln Park Zoo members will be able to return to the zoo earlier with members-only access June 26-28.

We are thrilled to share that Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the public on June 29! We’re offering exclusive member access June 26-28. Not yet a member? https://t.co/a3LTyg4iKp (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5YvtFJ5qOH — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) June 22, 2020

Lincoln Park Zoo visits will still be free, but you have to make a reservation. Reservations can be made using EventBrite or via telephone at 312-742-2000.

Zoo officials said guests are requested to keep their zoo visit to approximately two hours so as not to exceed capacity.

Visitors will be required to wear masks. Food and gift items will be available through outdoor transactions.

Brookfield Zoo

On July 8, the public will be welcomed back to the Brookfield Zoo. Members can visit the zoo starting on July 1.

You need a ticket to enter the zoo and tickets will not be available on-site. Guest capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing and reservation times will be available in 20-minute increments. Tickets are available for purchase online.

EXCITING NEWS! We just received word that zoos are included in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Reopening plan! We will be open to members on July 1 and to guests beginning July 8. We have updated our daily operations & encourage you to read more at https://t.co/yta0JXPusQ. pic.twitter.com/HjP73GjPHW — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) June 22, 2020

Many museums in Chicago do not plan to open during Phase 4. The Adler Planetarium plans to open once the city enters Phase 5.

“If at any point we determine that we can reopen before Phase 5, we will do so,” Adler Planetarium officials said in a written statement.

CBS 2 will continue to provide updates as museums reopen.