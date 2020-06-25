CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 894 new cases of COVID-19, and 41 additional deaths.

The figure brings the total number of cases in Illinois to 139,434 and the deaths to 6,810 in 101 counties.

In Cook County, the deaths included two men in their 30s, one woman in her 50s, three women and two men in their 60s, two women and three men in their 70s, four women and three men in their 80s, one woman and one man in their 90s, and one woman over 100.

The deaths also included one man in his 70s, one woman and two men in their 80s, and one man in their 90s in DuPage County; one man in his 50s and one man in his 70s in Kane County; one man in his 60s and one man in his 80s in Lake County; one man in his 70s in LaSalle County; one man in his 70s and one man in his 80s in McHenry County; and two women in their 80s in Winnebago County.

Monroe, St. Clair, and Winnebago counties also reported deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, there have been 31,686 tests returned, for a total of 1,460,527. At a news conference Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker noted that Thursday was the first time that more than 30,000 tests were returned in one day.

As of Wednesday night, 6,126 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 399 were in the ICU, and 216 were on ventilators.

As Illinois prepares to move to Phase 4 on Thursday Pritzker also noted that COVID-19 related deaths per day are down from 65 percent from six weeks ago, cases are down 76 percent from seven weeks ago, and hospitalizations – including ICU admissions – are down more than 60 percent from its peak in the first week of May.

“Illinois is being touted across the country as getting it right,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Still, Ezike emphasized, there is no vaccine or highly effective treatment for COVID-19 and the pandemic continues.