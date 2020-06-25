CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is dead after someone shot him while he was inside his vehicle in Auburn-Gresham.
The shooting happened at 7:10 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Morgan Street, police said.
The man was in the vehicle when the assailant walked up and fired shot.
The man was shot in the head and shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody Thursday evening, and Area Two detectives were investigating.