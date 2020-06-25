GRIFFITH, Ind. (CBS) — A person was found dead Thursday afternoon at the scene of a fire in Griffith, Indiana.
Griffith police and firefighters were called around 1:50 p.m. to the 800 block of Wheeler Street for a report that smoke was coming from the eaves of the house.
The house was on fire, and firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes. But they found someone dead inside who was determined to be dead, police said.
Fire units from Griffith, Highland, Gary, and Merrillville were called to the scene.
There were no immediate signs of foul play, police said.
Further information on the person found dead was not released, pending family notification.