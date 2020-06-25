CHICAGO (CBS)– A SWAT team responded to an armed man barricaded inside an apartment in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a man threatened a woman with a gun during a verbal altercation. The woman was able to run out of the house and call for help just before 2:45 a.m.
Police said the man barricaded himself in the apartment in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue.
According to police, the man exited the apartment building and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The area near 51st and Michigan was reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.