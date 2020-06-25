CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is on the hunt for a serial killer at his farm in Nashville. Someone’s been offing his chickens.

Cutler has been chronicling the chicken murder mystery on his Instagram page.

“We’ve got a chicken serial killer on the loose. We’ve lost quite a few,” Cutler said in a video on his Instagram stories. “These ladies are edgy right now, so we’ve got to figure this out.”

The curious case of the chicken serial killer (Jay Cutler’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/CST9ssg5TT — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) June 24, 2020

Cutler said he was setting up a trail camera Wednesday night to find out if the killer is a coyote, a bobcat, a raccoon, or possibly even “an inside job” by his cat, Thelma.

“Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals,” Cutler said.

PART 3: The curious case of the chicken serial killer. No news is good news!?!? It’s not the cat! The hunt continues pic.twitter.com/1m8ZD9PALj — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) June 25, 2020

Unfortunately, his cameras didn’t reveal the killer last night, though Cutler said he’s now convinced it wasn’t Thelma.

“To the cat: while I’m not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong. You are not the the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat,” Cutler wrote in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Former Bears teammate Zach Miller even chimed in, warning the cat “Step with caution Thelma, the world is watching.”