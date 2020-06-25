CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox will be back on the field at Guaranteed Rate Field next Friday for their first workout.
The Cubs are expected to start the same day at Wrigley Field.
Then, in less three weeks, the strange 60-game season begins. But if you’re the last team standing, you still get that World Series trophy.
Whatever happens, White Sox officials say the shortened season will be critical for the team going forward in the long term.
“I’ll let history decide what it means, what it doesn’t mean. All I’ll know is that if we’re able to accomplish that – and from your mouth to God’s ears to our club – if we’re able to accomplish that, that would be great,” said White Sox Manager Rick Renteria.
“The short answer to your question – is it a legitimate season? Absolutely,” said White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn. “But I’m of the mindset – have been the mindset – that what we’re building here is a multi-year project. It’s a multi-year endeavor. This was going to be sort of that first year of transitioning from the rebuild into that competitive stage. We obviously have a young club, team, that’s only going to grow and benefit from playing experience through the regular season, hopefully the postseason. So getting a taste of that this season will be of the utmost importance.”