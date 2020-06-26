CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area.
Thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Friday morning. Quick, heavy downpours and lighting are expected, but storms will not be severe.
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather as storms develop in the early afternoon and evening. The severe threat is expected to begin in the late afternoon. Northern areas are at an enhanced risk and southern areas are at a marginal risk for severe weather.
Heavy rain could lead to flooding later in the evening and strong winds remain the main threat. Isolated tornados are possible as storms develop.
Scattered storms are possible again on Saturday.
Temperatures will be staying in the upper 80s throughout the weekend and next week.