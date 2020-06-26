CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather is moving through the Chicago area Friday night.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 9;45 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties until 10:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm WARNING continues for COOK & DUPAGE counties until 730pm. Storms are tracking east at 45 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph possible. Cell over ORD will move into the city of Chicago at about 720pm. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/mv3kcijBS3
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) June 27, 2020
Damaging winds moved through Sleepy Hollow around 3 p.m. near I-90 and Randall Road, bringing down power lines. Wind gusts were between 50 and 55 mph.
Heavy rain could lead to flooding later in the evening and strong winds (up to 60 mph) remain the main threat. Isolated tornados are possible as storms develop.
Scattered storms are possible again on Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s throughout the weekend and next week.