CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 857 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 39 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 140,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,847 deaths.
As of Friday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,490,952 virus tests, including 30,425 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 3%, according to IDPH.
As of Wednesday night, 1,516 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 400 in intensive care, and 225 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.