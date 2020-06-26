White Sox Say Shortened 2020 Season Will Be Crucial As They Move From Rebuild To Competitive PhaseThe White Sox will be back on the field at Guaranteed Rate Field next Friday for their first workout.

Wanted: Chicken Serial Killer Targeting Jay Cutler's Farm In NashvilleFormer Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is on the hunt for a serial killer at his farm in Nashville. Someone’s been eating his chickens.

'We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,' Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers ChampionshipThe Travelers Championship welcomes another major-level field to TPC River Highlands, where low scores could be in the offing.

Chicago Dogs Baseball Now Coming To Rosemont July 7, With Fans, But RestrictionsYou’ll be able to watch professional baseball in person in the Chicago area this summer, starting July 7.

Blackhawks Greats Marian Hossa And Doug Wilson Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of FameWhile Hossa was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, it was a 24-year wait for Wilson, a fan favorite during his long Blackhawks career.

White Sox Have Largest Playoff Odds Increase With 60-Game Season, According To FanGraphs ProjectionsThe White Sox playoff chances increased by 18 percent according to projections. But, they're still on the outside looking in.