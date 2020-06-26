CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest COVID-19 data reveals an increase in coronavirus cases in Lake County, Indiana.
According to Indiana health department statistics, the latest seven-day average for the area stands at 48.1 cases a day, compared with 36.6 cases for the previous seven days. Lake County has the second-highest outbreak in the state, behind Marion County/Indianapolis, with 4,650 cases and 238 deaths. The percentage of postive cases compared with total tests in Lake County is 12.7%, above the statewide average of 9.7%. The increases comes about two weeks after the state further eased restrictions set in March to slow the spread of the virus.
In neighboring Porter and LaPorte counties, the average number of cases has remained relatively low, with a positivity rate at just above 7%. However, farther east in Elkhart County, cases continue to surge since after Memorial Day. It now ranks No. 3 in the state in terms of cases, with a positivity rate of more than 14%.
Indianapolis/Marion County reports a total of 11,104 cases and 676 deaths. Across the state, there are now 11,104 cases and about 2,600 deaths, including 192 people who likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially diagnosed.
Indiana is allowing retail stores and malls to operate at full capacity. Restaurants are at 75 percent capacity.
In fact, all kinds of entertainment venues across the state, including museums, zoos, amusement parks, bars, nightclubs, casinos, and bowling were allowed to reopen two weeks ago, but only with half the crowds they used to welcome.