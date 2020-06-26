DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Finnie is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

With the cutest underbite, Finnie is the sweetest pup who loves life, is always on the go and eager for a walk around the block.

He would make a fun running companion for his family without young kids. If you’re looking for a crate-trained, people-loving pup, you should consider Finnie.

Finnie, along with other adorable cats and dogs is available through the PAWS Chicago website through their virtual adoption process.

There’s also a “save the date” event you and your pet can participate in. PAWS Chicago will hold a virtual beach party on Thursday July 23. You can register here through the PAWS Chicago website.