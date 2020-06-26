CHICAGO (CBS) — Finnie is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
With the cutest underbite, Finnie is the sweetest pup who loves life, is always on the go and eager for a walk around the block.
He would make a fun running companion for his family without young kids. If you’re looking for a crate-trained, people-loving pup, you should consider Finnie.
Finnie, along with other adorable cats and dogs is available through the PAWS Chicago website through their virtual adoption process.
There’s also a “save the date” event you and your pet can participate in. PAWS Chicago will hold a virtual beach party on Thursday July 23. You can register here through the PAWS Chicago website.
Fireworks have kicked off earlier than ever this year, and we're here with a few tips to help your pet stay calm through all the booms, bangs, and sizzles! 🎆 #PAWSChicago #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/aeWSbBNdTz
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) June 24, 2020