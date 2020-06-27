CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-month-old boy was killed, and his mother was grazed by a bullet, when they were shot while driving home from the laundromat Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said, shortly after 2 p.m., the boys’ mother was driving south on Halsted Street on the way home from the laundromat, with the toddler in a child seat in the back of the car, when another car pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.

The boy was shot once in the chest, and a bullet grazed the mother’s head, according to Waller.

The mother, who is about 22 years old, drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“It seems like just yesterday, it was actually last Saturday, I was in front of you all talking about a 3-year-old that was killed in the Austin community, and now here in Englewood, a 20-month-old was killed,” Waller said. “This is happening far too often. Too many times children are killed by senseless violence, and not only just children, but grown-ups also. When is this going to stop? When are we going to say enough is enough?”

Waller said the shooting did not appear to be random. He said detectives were working “feverishly” to review video footage from nearby cameras, and to canvass the area for witnesses.

No weapon has been recovered, but based on the shell casings at the scene, Waller said the shooter was using a handgun.

“No doubt we’ll catch the person who did it. We’ll catch the person who killed that 3-year-old. We’ll catch the person who killed this kid. But that’s not going to bring that kid back, and that’s not going to satisfy that family,” Waller said.

The boy is at least the fifth child under age 10 to be shot in Chicago in the last week-and-a-half, and the second to be killed.

One week ago, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot and killed while riding in an SUV with his stepfather on the 600 block of North Central Avenue. The 27-year-old stepfather, who police believed to be the target of the shooting, suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Mekhi was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

On June 17, a 9-year-old girl was among four people shot in the 1300 block of West 76th Street in Auburn Gresham. The girl was shot in the right leg and was reported in good condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. Men ages 31, 25 and 19 were also wounded in that incident.

On June 18, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks in the 700 block of West 50th Place in Back of the Yards and was taken to a local hospital. A 19-year-old man was also wounded in that shooting.

On Monday, a 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Chicago Lawn. The girl and a 33-year-old woman were outside a home at 6521 S. Claremont Ave. when someone in a tan vehicle fired shots from inside, police said. The girl was grazed by a bullet and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The woman was not shot.

So far this weekend, since 5 p.m. Friday, at least 19 people have been shot in Chicago, seven of them fatally, including the 20-month-old.

The other fatal shootings include: