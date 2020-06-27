By Ed Curran
You probably haven’t seen this brand new model yet — it’s the all new Kia Seltos, a small SUV. Kia really impresses with its SUV lineup, and the Seltos fits right in.
The all wheel drive Seltos we drove offered fun handling and some impressive technology for a car at this price point. Built on the same platform as the Kona, which blew us away, the Kia Seltos is a roomier, taller vehicle with a straight-forward interior.
Keyless start is an available option on the Kia Seltos.
The Seltos starts around $23,000. If you’re looking at a car like the Jeep Compass, Chevy Trax or Honda HR-V, the Kia Seltos is a test drive to take.