CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Mercedes Crumpton, who has been missing from the West Garfield Park neighborhood since Friday.
Mercedes is missing from the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, and was last seen wearing a black dress and black furry sandals, according to Chicago Police.
She also might be carrying a white leather-type purse with sequins.
She is a 5-foot-5, 100-pound Black girl with brown eyes, long braided black hair, and a small scar on her nose.
Mercedes might frequent the area near Cicero Avenue and Adams Street.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.