CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was shot in the back early Saturday morning as he dropped off a customer.
Around 1:30 a.m. the driver pulled over in the 2200 block of West 21st Street in the city’s Heart of Chicago neighborhood to let a man out when someone standing in a group on the corner nearby started shooting.
A bullet grazed the 46-year-old driver’s back, but he refused treatment on the scene.
Police believe his passenger may have been the intended target.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.