CHICAGO (CBS) — The gun violence continues in Chicago for the second weekend in a row with more than 40 people shot, including four children. A 10-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being hit by a stray bullet.

She was one of three children killed over the weekend.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a stray bullet that went through an apartment window. She was inside an apartment near West Dickens and Drake avenues when multiple shots were fired.

Officers were called to the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night just before 10. Police believe a group of men may have been shooting at people in another group on the street when one of the bullets went through the apartment window, hitting the girl in the head.

Police also responded to another shooting more than an hour later in the West Englewood neighborhood where an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head. Police say she was sitting on the couch at home near 66th and Wood when a stray bullet went through the window. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Also, a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed in Englewood. Police say he was riding in the car with his 22-year-old mother when someone started shooting at them on South Halsted near 60th Street as they were driving home from the laundromat. The boy was shot in the chest, and his mother was grazed in the head. She drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed the 1-year-old boy.

As for the other two shootings, police have still not made any arrests.