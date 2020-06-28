CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 13 people were killed in shootings in Chicago this weekend, including a 1-year-old boy who was hit by bullet while riding in a car in Englewood, and a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet in her home in Logan Square.
Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, the mother of the 20-month-old boy was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street, on the way home from the laundromat, with the toddler in a child seat in the back of the car. Another car pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.
The boy was shot once in the chest, and a bullet grazed the mother’s head, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller. The boy was identified as Sincere Gaston.
The mother, who is 22 years old, drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
“It seems like just yesterday, it was actually last Saturday, I was in front of you all talking about a 3-year-old that was killed in the Austin community, and now here in Englewood, a 20-month-old was killed,” Waller said. “This is happening far too often. Too many times children are killed by senseless violence, and not only just children, but grown-ups also. When is this going to stop? When are we going to say enough is enough?”
Then just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue, near Drake Avenue, in Logan Square. A girl had been hit by a stray bullet that went through an apartment window when multiple shot were fired, police said.
Police believe a group of men may have been shooting at people in another group on the street when one of the bullets went through the apartment window, hitting the girl in the head.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A third child was also shot Saturday night, but survived. Police were called to Wood Street near Marquette Road in West Englewood, where an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head.
Police say she was sitting on the couch at home when a stray bullet went through the window. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
Altogether, at least 55 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
The other fatal shootings include:
- A 42-year-old man who was shot in the Austin neighborhood Friday evening. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 5:42 p.m. Friday, when someone came out of an alleyway and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hosptial, where he was pronounced dead.
- A 33-year-old man who was shot in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said the man walked into a home on the 9300 block of South Lyon Avenue around 6:20 a.m., and began striking children who were in the house. When a female inside the home intervened, he started choking her, and she grabbed a nearby revolver and shot him. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
- A 30-year-old man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said, around 6:50 a.m., the man was found sitting in a Chevy Tahoe in the 1100 block of West 57th Street when witnesses heard gunshots, and saw a 2003 Nissan speed away from the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
- A 25-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said he was on foot on the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 10:25 a.m., when a silver vehicle drove by, and someone shot him in the left side of the body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Deron Collins.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said he was in a large group of people in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue when he got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Antiwon Douglas
- A 31-year-old man was shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said, around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as David Santoyo.
- One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday evening. Police said around 11:35 p.m., the men were outside at a large gathering in the 3100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when they were all shot. A 24-year-old man died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the groin, while a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded in the leg, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured, and a 19-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said at 3:54 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and found the 28-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police said at 6:59 a.m., the 19-year-old man was walking in the 1400 block of West Lunt Avenue, near the former site of the Heartland Café, when a man came up heind him and shot him once in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at AMITA St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, while the assailant ran into a black sport-utility vehicle and fled west on Lunt Avenue toward Clark Street.
- A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said at 8:28 a.m., a 38-year-old man was walking in the alley behind the 2500 block of South Troy Street when a sport-utility vehicle pulled up and another man got out and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect drove off, while the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
- An 18-year-old man was shot dead Sunday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said at 7:18 a.m., man was shot multiple times in the torso on the 8200 block of South Muskegon Avenue. He made it a couple of blocks to the 8300 block of South Muskegon Avenue, where officers responded and rendered aid. The man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.