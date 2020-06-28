DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday evening, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a low in the lower 70s.

It will be warm to hot and humid the next several days – feeling more like the middle of July than the end of June. Only scattered mainly afternoon or evening thunderstorms will be seen, with a mix of clouds and sun most of the day.

High Temperatures: 06.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs are near 90 degrees all next week, though cooler at beaches.

Precipitation Chances: 06.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best chance of scattered storms is on Monday.