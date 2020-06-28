CHICAGO (CBS) — A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday evening, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a low in the lower 70s.
It will be warm to hot and humid the next several days – feeling more like the middle of July than the end of June. Only scattered mainly afternoon or evening thunderstorms will be seen, with a mix of clouds and sun most of the day.
Highs are near 90 degrees all next week, though cooler at beaches.
The best chance of scattered storms is on Monday.