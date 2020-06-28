KENTLAND, Ind. (CBS) — Cleanup was under way in Northwest Indiana Sunday, after flash flooding forced high water rescues.
Fire departments and police went door-to-door to help in the town of Kentland in Newton County.
Eric Aguilera thought it looked like a regular rainstorm. But all of his coworkers who lived nearby said their homes were practically underwater.
“I came home after my shift and down our street is flooded, and I know we have elderly people down our street. I was checking up on them to see if they’re OK, and they’re waiting, they’re just saying, like, ‘We’re OK, we’re waiting for the fire department,” Aguilera said.
Residents with boats also rushed to help.
“We started out in a canoe and we helped a dog and a lady out of here, and then we switched to the (boat) back there, and we pretty much worked all night and got four or five people out,” said Kentland resident Ethan Grigsby.
The fire chief said within an hour, the water breached drains and started flooding the town. Some areas saw five feet of water.
Even the firehouse had to be evacuated.