CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 362 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and another three people have died of the disease. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 44,930 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,427.

Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive tests on record.

ISDH officials say intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Sunday nearly 39% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.

So far 470,535 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 463,017 on Saturday.

ISDH will be hosting free drive-thru clinics next week in Goshen and Elkhart at the following locations and times:

Goshen:

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.

*Note: Location has been updated from previous announcement.

To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.