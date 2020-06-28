CHICAGO (CBS) — Separate shootings left a dead and a woman critically wounded less than an hour and a half apart in Rogers Park early Sunday.

The first shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace, in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood.

A 31-year-old woman was a passenger in a car when gunshots were fired and one round came through the rear window, police said.

The woman was grazed in the left side of the head and self-transported to AMITA St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was reported in critical condition.

About a mile to the south in the 1400 block of West Lunt Avenue, near the former site of the Heartland Café, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed.

At 6:59 a.m., the 19-year-old man was walking along Lunt Avenue when someone came up and fired one shot to his head.

The suspect fled west on Lunt Avenue toward Clark Street in a black sport-utility vehicle, police said.

The man was rushed by ambulance to St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating both shootings late Sunday.

As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, at least 55 people had been shot, and 13 of them were dead, in Chicago.