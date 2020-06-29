CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 17 people were killed in shootings in Chicago this weekend, including a 1-year-old boy who was hit by bullet while riding in a car in Englewood, and a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet in her home in Logan Square.

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, the mother of the 20-month-old boy was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street, on the way home from the laundromat, with the toddler in a child seat in the back of the car. Another car pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.

The boy was shot once in the chest, and a bullet grazed the mother’s head, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller. The boy was identified as Sincere Gaston.

The mother, who is 22 years old, drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“It seems like just yesterday, it was actually last Saturday, I was in front of you all talking about a 3-year-old that was killed in the Austin community, and now here in Englewood, a 20-month-old was killed,” Waller said. “This is happening far too often. Too many times children are killed by senseless violence, and not only just children, but grown-ups also. When is this going to stop? When are we going to say enough is enough?”

Then just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue, near Drake Avenue, in Logan Square. A girl had been hit by a stray bullet that went through an apartment window when multiple shots were fired, police said.

Police believe a group of men may have been shooting at people in another group on the street when one of the bullets went through the apartment window, hitting the girl in the head.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified as Lena Nunez

A third child was also shot Saturday night, but survived. Police were called to Wood Street near Marquette Road in West Englewood, where an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head.

Police say she was sitting on the couch at home when a stray bullet went through the window. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Altogether, at least 65 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend, from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The other fatal shootings include: