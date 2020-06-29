CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of another weekend that saw several children shot, including a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who were killed in separate shootings, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Monday urged people to come forward with information to help police catch the “evil, murdering bastards” responsible.

At least 65 people were shot, 17 of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago, including 1-year-old Sincere Gaston, who was shot in the chest while he was in the back seat of his mother’s car in Englewood on Saturday afternoon, and 10-year-old Lena Nunez, who was killed by a stray bullet that went through an apartment window in Logan Square on Saturday night.

“As a dad standing alongside other parents up here on this podium, I struggle to make sense of the reckless gun violence that continues to take the lives of our young people throughout the city,” Brown said Monday morning at Chicago Police Headquarters.

Police have said, shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Sincere and his 22-year-old mother were on the way home from the laundromat, when another car pulled up alongside them near 60th and Halsted Streets, and started shooting. Sincere, who was in a child safety seat in the rear seat, was shot in the chest. His mother was grazed in the head.

Sincere’s mother drove them to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said investigators believe the shooter was targeting Sincere’s father, who often drove the car the boy and his mother were in at the time of the shoting. Deenihan said detectives are looking for a gray Infiniti that might have been involved in the shooting, and are expected to release surveillance video later on Monday.

Hours after Sincere was killed, were called to the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue, near Drake Avenue, in Logan Square. Ten-year-old Lena Nunez had been hit by a stray bullet that went through an apartment window when multiple shots were fired outside the building.

Lena was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Deenihan said investigators believe members of a gang were hanging out nearby, when a rival gang member opened fire on them from almost a block away down the alley.

“So, once again, it’s gang-on-gang violence,” Deenihan said.

Investigators also expect to soon release information on a vehicle or vehicles involved in that shooting, including pictures and video.

The superintendent lashed out at the “evil, murdering bastards” responsible for this weekend’s bloodshed.

“Someone knows something about the murderers. If you have any information, reach out to our detectives,” Brown said. “Silence emboldens, empowers those who continue to terrorize our neighborhoods. Now is the time to stand up and say enough is enough. For God’s sake, for the sake of Chicago’s children, come forward with any information you have to help us solve these crimes.”

Brown said people with information on any of the shootings can submit anonymous tips at cpdtip.com.

“We can no longer turn a blind eye to the violence here,” he said. “When is it going to stop? When we have young, innocent lives lost, we all need to be outraged, all of us, by this violence. This is not just a problem for Englewood or Humboldt Park or any other neighborhood plagued by gun violence. We cannot compartmentalize the violence that is tearing families and communities apart.”

A third child was also shot Saturday night, but survived. Police were called to Wood Street near Marquette Road in West Englewood, where an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head.

Police say she was sitting on the couch at home when a stray bullet went through the window. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Altogether, at least 65 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend, from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The other fatal shootings include: