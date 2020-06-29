CHICAGO (CBS)– A warm and humid day is ahead.
Showers and storms are possible Monday. Rain is expected to move in by late morning when heavy downpours are possible.
Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Rain is expected to continue into Monday night until around 8 p.m.
Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
The week ahead is going to be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through Saturday.