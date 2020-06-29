CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the northern and northwestern suburbs, bringing a threat of strong winds and hail.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:45 p.m. for southwestern Lake County, northeastern Kane County, southeastern McHenry County, and northwestern Cook County.
Severe TStorm Warning until 345pm for areas within the orange box. Slow storm is moving north at 25 bringing very heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/sVOROScKqK
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) June 29, 2020
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sleepy Hollow, moving north at 25 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
The oppressive humid conditions today could bring parts of Chicago some heavy rain through sunset, although the best chances for a severe storm are more likely over the border in Wisconsin.
Feels like temperatures are approaching triple digits. Because it’s so steamy, localized heavy downpours and small hail are possible.
Temps will remain in the 90s during the day for the rest of the week and into the July 4 holiday. The normal high for this time of the year is 83 degrees.