CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 738 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 new deaths.
The total cases now number 142,461, and the total deaths number 6,902.
In Cook County, the deaths reported Monday included one woman in her 30s; two men in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 60s; one man in his 70s; two women, and two men, and one person of an unknown gender in their 80s; and one woman in her 90s.
The deaths also included one woman in her 80s in DuPage County and one man in his 50s in Perry County.
Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported back 26,918 tests for a total of 1,571,896. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 22 to June 26 is 2.7 percent.