What Can We Expect From Cubs, White Sox This Shortened Baseball Season?CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer asked Mark Gonzales, the Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, what kind of game shape the players are likely to be in.

Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge CupIn a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee.

White Sox Say Shortened 2020 Season Will Be Crucial As They Move From Rebuild To Competitive PhaseThe White Sox will be back on the field at Guaranteed Rate Field next Friday for their first workout.

Wanted: Chicken Serial Killer Targeting Jay Cutler's Farm In NashvilleFormer Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is on the hunt for a serial killer at his farm in Nashville. Someone’s been eating his chickens.

'We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,' Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers ChampionshipThe Travelers Championship welcomes another major-level field to TPC River Highlands, where low scores could be in the offing.

Chicago Dogs Baseball Now Coming To Rosemont July 7, With Fans, But RestrictionsYou’ll be able to watch professional baseball in person in the Chicago area this summer, starting July 7.