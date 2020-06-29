CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has special needs and may be in danger.
Byron Sparrow was last seen on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. leaving his home in Aurora at Eola Road and Liberty Street. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts with red stripes and gray Crocs.
Sparrow is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. Police said the missing teen has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department or call 911.
Police are expected to provide an update on the search later Monday morning.