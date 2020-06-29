CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were asking for help from the public in identifying and finding a vehicle that was used before and after a fatal shooting in River North.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street at 11 p.m. Saturday, May 30, amid unrest and violence in downtown Chicago following protests.
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.
The blue older-model four-door sedan was last seen headed east on Hubbard Street and then south on Clark Street, police said.
There was no probable cause to arrest anyone in the shooting as of Monday night, police said.
The car has tinted windows and faded paint on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
During that weekend of unrest, there were 92 people shot and 27 killed, sometimes in the middle of other chaos.