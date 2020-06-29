CHICAGO (CBS) — A Roseland girl was injured by a Chicago police SUV and now her family is suing the city.
Attorneys for Astarte Washington held a new conference Monday morning with several members of her family. They released cell phone video which they said shows the aftermath of what happened.
They said Washington was walking home near 111th and Michigan on Memorial Day. There were protesters and looters in the area. Police ordered everyone onto the ground and Washington obeyed.
That’s when they said an unattended police vehicle rolled backwards and ran over the 8th grader.
Astarte is president of the 8th grade student council and captain of the Du Bois elementary basketball team. The lawsuit said she has suffered permanent physical, emotional and psychological damage.