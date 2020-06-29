DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, Esquire Motel, Norwood Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Monday morning inside a room at the Esquire Motel in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 11 a.m., a 36-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were in room at the hotel on the 6100 block of North Elston Avenue, when someone knocked on the door. The person entered the room, pulled out a gun, and shot the woman in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Five detectives are investigating.