CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Monday morning inside a room at the Esquire Motel in the Norwood Park neighborhood.
Police said, shortly after 11 a.m., a 36-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were in room at the hotel on the 6100 block of North Elston Avenue, when someone knocked on the door. The person entered the room, pulled out a gun, and shot the woman in the head.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Area Five detectives are investigating.