CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy was injured Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in the Park Manor neighborhood.
The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. in the 500 block of East 71st Street, police said.
A Hyundai was headed south on St. Lawrence Avenue when it hit a Ford, which was traveling east on 71st Street, police said.
The 2-year-old, who was in the Ford, was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene, police said.