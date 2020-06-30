CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Tuesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Honore Street, police said.
The boy was on the street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The boy was struck in the calf and buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody Tuesday evening. Area One detectives were investigating whether another shooting that wounded a 3-year-old girl in the chest blocks away on Damen Avenue near 70th Place might have been related.