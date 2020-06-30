Chicago Among Final Four Cities Under Consideration To Host NHL PlayoffsThe NHL is dragging out the process, but Chicago is still alive as one of the four cities now being considered as a site for the NHL Playoffs.

Players, Advocates Protest Over Elimination Of Chicago State University Baseball ProgramA budget cut last week left the baseball program at Chicago State University permanently on the bench. However, the players aren’t going quietly.

Andy Masur Named New White Sox Radio Play-By-Play Announcer, Replacing The Late Ed FarmerMasur, a Glenview native, will join analyst Darrin Jackson in the radio booth for the upcoming 60-game season, which will begin on July 23 or 24.

Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.

NWSL Sees Record Viewership For Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBSThe NWSL became the first professional American team sports league to return to action and viewers turned out to watch.

Some MLB Players Opt Out Of 2020 Season Due To COVID-19 Concerns; Cubs Prepare For Any Possible IssuesPlans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out.