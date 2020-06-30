CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Chicago police officer is being temporarily stripped of police powers following a violent arrest outside Brickyard Mall.
Cell phone video shows officers dragging two women from their car after police smashed out the car windows.
RELATED: Two Witnesses To Brickyard Mall Incident Say Police Attacked Them For Filming Officers Who Dragged Two Women From Car | New Footage Of Brickyard Violence Shows Another Woman Slapping Officer
Two other officers are already suspended while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the May 31 incident.
The agency said it has received more than 400 complaints about police misconduct in the past month related to the George Floyd protests.