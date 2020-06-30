Andy Masur Named New White Sox Radio Play-By-Play Announcer, Replacing The Late Ed FarmerMasur, a Glenview native, will join analyst Darrin Jackson in the radio booth for the upcoming 60-game season, which will begin on July 23 or 24.

Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.

NWSL Sees Record Viewership For Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBSThe NWSL became the first professional American team sports league to return to action and viewers turned out to watch.

Some MLB Players Opt Out Of 2020 Season Due To COVID-19 Concerns; Cubs Prepare For Any Possible IssuesPlans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out.

What Can We Expect From Cubs, White Sox This Shortened Baseball Season?CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer asked Mark Gonzales, the Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, what kind of game shape the players are likely to be in.

Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge CupIn a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee.