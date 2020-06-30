CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 724 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 23 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 143,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,923 deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,602,965 virus tests, including 31,069 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 2.6%, according to IDPH.
As of Monday night, 1,560 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 401 in intensive care, and 185 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.