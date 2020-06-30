CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in DeKalb, and the massive facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy.
Construction is underway on the 907,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Gurler and Peace roads, and is expected to be complete by 2022. The project will create an estimated 1,200 construction jobs, and 100 operational jobs for data technicians, engineers, facility managers, logistics professionals, and security personnel.
The project will be Facebook’s first data center in Illinois, and 12th in the United States.
In addition to relying on 100% renewable energy, most likely wind energy, the data center will use 80% less water than the average data center, according to Facebook.
DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith called the project “a boon to our community.”
“Once online, this data center will be part of a network that connects people all over the world. We hope that the ripple effect of Facebook’s decision will be a catalyst for more companies to see all that DeKalb and this region have to offer,” Smith said in a statement.
Last year, Illinois lawmakers approved a tax incentive program for companies that build data storage facilities in the state, as long as they invest at least $250 million in their project, and create at least 20 jobs. Facebook said it has not applied for any incentives through the program.